Kenneth Hodges, Sr. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. Kenneth Bernard Hodges, Sr. are invited to attend his Funeral Service 1:00 PM, Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Charleston First Assembly, 2957 Savannah Highway, Charleston, SC. Interment - Sunset Memorial Gardens, North Charleston, SC. Viewing will be held Friday, July 19, 2019 from 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM at the mortuary. Mr. Hodges is survived by his mother, Vivian Hodges; son, Kenneth Hodges, Jr., grandchildren, Chance Xavier Hodges and Noah Jace Hodges; siblings, Micheal Hodges and Harriett "Terri" Hodges-Robinson; uncle, Glenn Duncan (Marilyn); aunts, Jackie Gadsden and Patrice Adams; and a host nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, John Daniel Hodges. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 19, 2019