Kenneth Jerome Aiken N. CharlestoN - The relatives and friends of Mr. Kenneth Jerome Aiken, the son of the late Mr. Isaac Aiken, Jr. and Mrs. Mae Richburg Aiken; and those of his children, Kenneth B. Powell (SC), Eric J. Powell (FL), Octavia Williams (SC), Keisha D. Aiken (GA), Brandon J. Aiken (CA), Keria (Brandon) Drayton (SC), and Isaac J. Aiken (SC); those of his siblings, Nathaniel (Betty) Richburg (SC), Vivian (James) Lee (VA), Annette (Ronnie) Gadsden (SC), Sherrel (Leslie) Brown (SC), and Derrick (Katrina) Deas (SC); those of his aunts, Reatha Nash-Simmons (SC), Louise Nesbitt (NY) and Sherrie Aiken (SC) ; those of his twenty-one grandchildren and one great-grandson. The public is invited to the final farewell viewing on Friday, July 31, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at The Low Country Mortuary LLC., 1852 E. Montague Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29405. PLEASE WEAR A MASK and PRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCING. To the Liberty Hill Community that he dearly loved, respectfully, the family has made private funeral arrangements. This is being done to safeguard everyone during the current health crisis. Please go to thelowcountrymortuary.com
and submit your condolences to the family. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston