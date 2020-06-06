Kenneth L. Mims Sr.
Kenneth L. Mims, Sr. Isle of Palms - Kenneth L. Mims, Sr., 75, of Isle of Palms, SC passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020 at his home surrounded by his wife and family. Kenneth was born April 20, 1945 in Charleston, South Carolina to the late Harold L. Mims, Jr. and Eula Mae Mims. Mr. Mims was a partner in Mims Amusement, owner of South Atlantic Distributors, and President of Palmetto State Distributing. He was an avid boater and enjoyed NASCAR, but most of all loved spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sandra Mims, son Kenneth L. Mims, Jr., daughter Elizabeth Wood, and six grandchildren; Harold Mims IV, Christopher Mims, Nicholas Mims, Alex Mims, Andrew Mims and Meagan Mims. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Crohn's and Colitis Foundation. An entombment graveside service will be held Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 11:00 am at Carolina Memorial Park Cemetery, 7113 Rivers Ave. North Charleston, SC 29406, 843-797-2222. Online condolences can be made to the family by visiting www.carolinamemorial.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Carolina Funeral Home
7113 RIVERS AVE
North Charleston, SC 29406
8437972222
