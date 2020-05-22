Kenneth M. Devine
Kenneth M. Devine CHARLESTON - Our beloved Reverend Kenneth M. Devine, Sr. ("Rev"), 74, of Charleston, S.C. entered into eternal rest in the early morning of May 17, 2020 at his Veterans Home in Charlotte Hall, MD. He is preceded in death by: parents, St. Julian F. Devine and Priscilla T. Devine; brother, St. Julian W. Devine; and sisters, Juliette D. Reid and Francena D. Pinckney. He is survived by daughters, Kimberly M. De Vine, Chrisshone Franklin-Kamma, Alexis D. Cavins; sons, Kenneth M. Devine, Jr., Justin W. Devine; brother, Rev. Willis B. Devine; sisters, Claudell Baxter, Sara Devine, Paulette Collier, Cassandra D. Floyd, Jacquetta E. Devine. He also leaves to mourn, a host of grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, and grandchildren. Special mention is made of nephew, Luther Dawkins, and close friends, Sen. Robert Mitchell, Benjamin Randall, Reginald Russell, and Clyde Hines. Viewing: May 25th, 10 AM - 1 PM at Fielding Home for Funerals, 122 Logan St., Chas., SC 29401, 843-722-3348. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in honor of Rev. Kenneth M. Devine, Sr. to Edgewood Baptist Church, 3408 C St. SE, Washington, DC 20019, 202-582-1410. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 22 to May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
25
Viewing
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Downtown Office and Chapel - Charleston
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Downtown Office and Chapel - Charleston
122 Logan Street
Charleston, SC 29402
843.722.3348
