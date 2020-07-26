Kenneth Marshall Evans SUMMERVILLE - Kenneth Marshall Evans, 91 of Summerville, SC, entered into his heavenly rest on July 24th, 2020 at his home after a brief and courageous fight with cancer. He was born in Charleston, SC on June 26th, 1929, a son of the late Marshall Clifford Evans and the late Caroline Davis Evans. Ken was raised in the Charleston Orphanage. He served in the Army Reserve. He retired after 29 years with the South Carolina Electric & Gas Company. Ken is survived by his wife, Savola, of Summerville, SC, his son, Russell Edward Evans, his step-children, Kay Phillips, Mary Anna Filaw, Eddie McCants, Mae Marie Cox (Henry) along with nine grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Ken was predeceased by his three sons, one grandson, and a brother. Special thanks to Lynn Armstrong, Dr. Bolster, and the nurses and caretakers from Intrepid USA Hospice at Home. A private funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in the J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel. Burial will follow in the Riverview Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Intrepid USA, 2694 Lake Park Dr., 2nd Floor, Charleston, SC 29406 or First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 6, Hemingway, SC 29554. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
