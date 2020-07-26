1/
Kenneth Marshall Evans
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth Marshall Evans SUMMERVILLE - Kenneth Marshall Evans, 91 of Summerville, SC, entered into his heavenly rest on July 24th, 2020 at his home after a brief and courageous fight with cancer. He was born in Charleston, SC on June 26th, 1929, a son of the late Marshall Clifford Evans and the late Caroline Davis Evans. Ken was raised in the Charleston Orphanage. He served in the Army Reserve. He retired after 29 years with the South Carolina Electric & Gas Company. Ken is survived by his wife, Savola, of Summerville, SC, his son, Russell Edward Evans, his step-children, Kay Phillips, Mary Anna Filaw, Eddie McCants, Mae Marie Cox (Henry) along with nine grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Ken was predeceased by his three sons, one grandson, and a brother. Special thanks to Lynn Armstrong, Dr. Bolster, and the nurses and caretakers from Intrepid USA Hospice at Home. A private funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in the J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel. Burial will follow in the Riverview Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Intrepid USA, 2694 Lake Park Dr., 2nd Floor, Charleston, SC 29406 or First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 6, Hemingway, SC 29554. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway, Charleston, SC 29414. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 26 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
Send Flowers
JUL
28
Funeral service
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 763-7664
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved