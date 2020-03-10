|
|
Kenneth McDowell SUMMERVILLE - Mr. Kenneth McDowell, husband of Jo Ann Bailey McDowell, passed away Monday morning, March 9, 2020 at his home in Summerville. He was 78. Mr. McDowell was born in Sublette, Illinois October 10, 1941 a son of the late Paul Henry McDowell and Helen Nita Wagner McDowell. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, where he retired as a Chief Petty officer after twenty years of service. During his career in the Navy he served as a Hospital Corpsman, and was at one time stationed in the pharmacy of the U.S. Capitol. After his military service, he spent another twenty years as a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service. Mr. McDowell was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, and he enjoyed golfing, playing cards, traveling and spending time with his family. In addition to his wife of 58 years, he is survived by his children: Patrick McDowell of Summerville, Pamela Loe of Summerville, and Paula Floyd (Joseph) of Mint Hill, NC. He has one brother, Michael McDowell of Washington State. There are six grandchildren: Amber Walker (Scott), Morgan Lotfy (Alfred), Stephanie and Stephen Spires, and Austin and Manning Floyd. There are three great-grandchildren: Adalynn Grace Lotfy, Hanna Parker, and Lyla Santiago. Mr. McDowell was preceded in death by his sisters Pauline Coleman and Sally McDowell, and by a daughter-in-law Rhonda McDowell. Funeral services will be held Thursday morning, March 12, 2020 at 11:00 at the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Walterboro. Burial, with military honors, will immediately follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 6-8 PM at Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home, 117 Paul Street in Walterboro, and also on Friday beginning at 1:30 at Old Fort Baptist Church, 10505 Dorchester Road, Summerville. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 11, 2020