Kenneth "Ken" Murray Dorchester, SC - Kenneth "Ken" Murray, 64, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at his home. Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 8th, 2020 at Holly Hill United Methodist Church with Reverend Cooper Stonestreet and Rev. John Hill officiating. Burial will follow in Westbury Cemetery in Grover. The family will receive friends Friday, February 7th, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Avinger Funeral Home. Ken was born on November 8, 1955 to Betty Penddarvis Murray and the late Rembert Haskell. Ken worked for the US Postal Service for 20 years until he retired. He enjoyed Carolina Gamecocks Athletics, playing golf, going on the boat, visiting the mountains, cooking, spending time with family and being at the farm. Ken never met a stranger and will be dearly missed by all. In addition to his mother, survivors include his children, Kenneth Blaise (Ashley) Murray of Dorchester, Chelsea Ann (Rick) Roberson of Elgin; step-children, Crystal Olivia LaChance of Walterboro, Catherine LeAnn (Lou) Savell, Amy Nicole (Jordan) James, both of Dorchester; siblings, Deb (Jack) Rose of Santee, Mae K Schutte of Mount Pleasant, Bob (Heather) Murray of Summerville; grandchildren, D'Kara, Avree, Kabela, Daisy and Autumn Murray, Rileigh and Waylon Roberson, Dakota, Cody, Dallas, Carolina and Storm LaChance, Levi, Chase, Amelia, Blake and Lilly Savell, Hayley James, four nieces and four nephews. Memorials may be made to Holly Hill UMC, P.O. Box 398, Holly Hill, SC 29059. Arrangements have been entrusted to Avinger Funeral Home, www.avingerfh.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 6, 2020