Kenneth (Ken) Ruedy GOOSE CREEK - Kenneth Ruedy (Ken), 75, of Goose Creek, South Carolina, passed away July 1, 2019. Ken was born March 12, 1944 in Portland, Oregon to the late Thelma (ne;e Esdaile) and Robert E. Ruedy. He was especially fond of his Aunt Mabel. Ken was a graduate of the University of Oregon, (Eugene). He was on the forefront of the digital age, working with computers since 1966. He retired as a Senior Analyst from Santee Cooper, Moncks Corner, South Carolina in 2014. He loved traveling to see his family and exploring new adventures both at home and abroad; he was particularly fond of the gorgeous state of Maine and the wonderful fields of tulips at Keukenhof Gardens in the Netherlands. Ken was a talented artist and enjoyed a wide variety of interests including cooking, serving as President of the Low Country Miata Club, ushering for Spoleto Festival for many years, and his recent passion of working to become a SCBA Certified Master Barbeque Judge. In addition to his loving wife of 23 years, Roseann Cecilia , Ken is lovingly remembered by his sister The Reverend Janice Heglund (Richard) and his children Andrea Ruedy-O'Malley (John) and Msgt. Warren Ruedy (Msgt. Anne Kyle). Grampa Ken is also deeply missed by his grandchildren Grace O'Malley, Mia O'Malley, Oskar Ruedy, Eva Ruedy and very much loved nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the First Responder Support Network ( www.frsn.org ) or a . A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date. Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 11, 2019

