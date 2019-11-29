|
Kenneth Smalls N. Charleston - Mr. Kenneth Bernard Smalls, 73, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Residence: 5321 Eileen Street, North Charleston, SC 19418. Mr. Smalls is the husband of Mrs. Mary Evans Smalls; the father of Ms. Kitt Starckey, Mr. Gerall Bernard Smalls, and Ms. Kellie Eileen Smalls; and the brother of Mr. Whaley Wendell Smalls (Vagella). Mr. Smalls was a Teacher and Coach. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Funeral arrangements will be announced by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 2 Radcliffe St., Charleston, SC 29403 (843)722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 30, 2019