Kenneth Smalls N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. Kenneth Smalls are invited to attend his Graveside Service 11:00 AM, Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Memorial Baptist Church Cemetery, 1 Mechanic Street, Charleston, SC. A public viewing will be held from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM, Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at the mortuary. Mr. Smalls leaves to cherish his children, Shawn Cohen (Lester), Kevin Smalls (Antionette), Lakisha Smalls-Farr (Jamal), and Lauren Smalls; grandsons, Lester Cohen Jr., and Julian Farr; siblings, Charles Smalls, Jr., Patricia Smalls, Reginald Smalls, and Ronald Smalls (Kim); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and his Memorial Missionary Baptist Church Family and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
