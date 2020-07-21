1/
Kenneth Smith
1946 - 2020
Kenneth Smith Charleston - Kenneth Lamar Smith, Jr., 74, of Charleston, South Carolina, widower of June Elizabeth McMillan Smith, entered into eternal rest Monday, July 20, 2020. His private funeral service will be held Thursday, July 23, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel. Private burial services will be in Live Oak Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel. Kenneth was born March 5, 1946 in Darlington, South Carolina, son of the late Kenneth Lamar Smith and Geraldine Carter Smith. He was a veteran of the South Carolina National Guard. He was an active member of St. Mark United Methodist Church where he served as head usher and a member of United Methodist Men. He is survived by his three sons, Kenneth Lamar Smith III (Lisa) of Charleston, SC, William F. Smith of Charleston, SC, Thomas McMillan Smith (April) of Johns Island, SC, ; one daughter, Elizabeth Smith Weesner (Kelly) of Charleston, SC: his brother, Herbert Smith of Moncks Corner, SC; his sister Debbie Pinson of North Charleston, SC; eleven grandchildren, Kenneth IV, Coleman, Cameron, Owen, Jordan, Hannah, Morgan, Brandon, Taylor, Haley, Kylie and two great-grandchildren, Cara and Piper. Memorials may be made to St. Mark United Methodist Church, 413 Geddes Ave, Charleston, SC 29407. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Guest Book

July 21, 2020
Warm Embrace Arrangement
James Stewart
James Stewart
July 21, 2020
So sad and so sorry for the loss Of Kenneth. He is loved by sooooo many and will be missed by soooooo many!!!!
Lillian LaPorte
Family Friend
