Kenneth Smith Anderson, Jr. Mt. Pleasant - Kenneth S. Anderson, Jr. died May 28th, 2019. Kenneth was born November 27th, 1925 in Utica, New York. He was the son of Colonel and Mrs. Kenneth S. Anderson of Chateaugay, New York, and graduated from Chateaugay High School in 1944. While serving in the U.S. Army in 1962, he married Christel I. Wollesky in Raunheim, West Germany. Captain Anderson served over 20 years in the army and retired from active duty in 1966. After retirement he returned to college and obtained both a bachelor and master's degree in education from the State University of New York at Plattsburgh, NY. He taught one year at G. B. Davis School in Malone, NY and 15 years at Chateaugay Central School. Retiring from teaching in 1985, he and his wife and son moved to Mount Pleasant, SC. Survivors, besides his wife, include two daughters and one son and their spouses: Susan and Robert Whatley, Jr. of Charleston, SC, Jeanette Clemons of Plattsburgh, NY, and Kenneth and Michelle Anderson of Idaho Falls, ID. Other survivors are eight grandchildren: Sarah (Tom) Saver, Catherine (Chris) Byrd, Robert (Charlotte) Whatley, III, Caroline Whatley, Matthew (Julianna) Clemons, Joshua (Diane) Clemons, Danielle Clemons, and Evelyn-Claire Anderson; three great-grandchildren: Thomas Saver, Finn and Hazel Byrd. Two nieces are Gloria and husband Harold Mullen of Vestal, NY, and Jane Vincent of Cottonwood, AZ. Two sisters, Gloria G. Anderson and Margaret Vincent Soucia of Chateaugay, NY died in 1943 and 1999. The deceased was a member of the following organizations: the New York State Retired Teachers Association, Military Officers Association of America, American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Masonic Order, Military Order of World Wars, 324th Infantry Association, and Clan Anderson Society. He was also a communicant of the All Saints Lutheran Church of Mt. Pleasant, SC. The funeral service will be held on Sunday, June 2, 2019 in All Saints Lutheran Church, 2107 North Highway 17, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29466 at 2:00 pm. Interment with military honors will be in the family lot at the East Side Cemetery in Chateaugay, NY. Arrangements by J. HENRY STUHR, INC., MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lutheran Hospice, 1885 Rifle Range Road, Suite 46, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464 or All Saints Lutheran Church, 2107 North Highway 17, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29466. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston





