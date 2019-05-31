Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
Service
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
All Saints Lutheran Church
2107 North Highway 17
Mount Pleasant, SC
Kenneth Smith Anderson Jr. Obituary
Kenneth Smith Anderson, Jr. Mt. Pleasant - The relatives and friends of Kenneth S. Anderson, Jr. are invited to attend his funeral service on Sunday, June 2, 2019 in All Saints Lutheran Church, 2107 North Highway 17, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29466 at 2:00 pm. Interment with military honors will be in the family lot at the East Side Cemetery in Chateaugay, NY. Arrangements by J. HENRY STUHR, INC., MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lutheran Hospice, 1885 Rifle Range Road, Suite 46, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464 or All Saints Lutheran Church, 2107 North Highway 17, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29466. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 1, 2019
