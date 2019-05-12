|
Kenneth Swinton Awendaw - Entered into eternal rest on Friday, May 10, 2019 Mr. Kenneth Andrew Swinton Residence: 5737 Seewee Rd., Awendaw, SC 29429. Mr. Swinton is the son of Mrs. Lillie Bell Swinton and the late Mr. Melvin Swinton; father of Mr. Andrew Swinton and Mr. Kendrick Alston; and the brother of Mr. Carl Jackson, Ms. Melvinia Swinton, Mr. Isaac Swinton, Mrs. Naomi Venning, Mrs. Victoria Carlton, Mr. Norman Swinton, and the late Mrs. Anna Faye Jackson. Mr. Swinton was 54 years old and a Carpenter. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Funeral arrangements will be announced by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, 4129 Highway 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429 (843)881-4920 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 13, 2019