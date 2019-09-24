Kenneth W. Walters

Service Information
McKenzie Funeral Home
606 S Rosemary Ave
Andrews, SC
29510
(843)-264-8632
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
McKenzie Funeral Home
606 S Rosemary Ave
Andrews, SC 29510
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
McKenzie Funeral Home
606 S Rosemary Ave
Andrews, SC 29510
View Map
Service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity United Methodist Church
Andrews, SC
View Map
Obituary
Kenneth W. Walters Anderson, SC - The family of Kenneth Wayne Walters mourns the loss of their beloved husband and father to this world on Sunday, September 22, 2019, and we celebrate his arrival into the loving presence of our Lord and Savior. Ken, 65, a native of Andrews, SC, is the husband of Gail Plott Walters and the son of Jacqueline "Jackie" Blakely Walters and the late Theodore Dehone "T.D." Walters. A service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 27, at Trinity United Methodist Church, Andrews, SC. A private interment will be held at Sutton's United Methodist Church Cemetery in Suttons, SC. McKenzie Funeral Home, Andrews, SC www.mckenziechapels.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 25, 2019
