Kenneth W. Walters Anderson, SC - The family of Kenneth Wayne Walters mourns the loss of their beloved husband and father to this world on Sunday, September 22, 2019, and we celebrate his arrival into the loving presence of our Lord and Savior. Ken, 65, a native of Andrews, SC, is the husband of Gail Plott Walters and the son of Jacqueline "Jackie" Blakely Walters and the late Theodore Dehone "T.D." Walters. A service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 27, at Trinity United Methodist Church, Andrews, SC. A private interment will be held at Sutton's United Methodist Church Cemetery in Suttons, SC.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 25, 2019