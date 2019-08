Kenneth Walker Charleston - The family of Mr. Kenneth Anthony Walker announces his celebration of life services which will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 11:00am at Ollie M. Dickerson Memorial Chapel 4700 Rivers Ave. N. Charleston, SC. Interment: Private. Mr. Walker was preceded in death by his parents, Mrs. Louise Walker-Wilder and Mr. Edward Wilder and his brother, Mr. Willie Curtis Walker. He is survived by his children, Ms. Anise Walker and Mr. Kenneth S. Walker; his siblings, Mr. Bernard S. Wilder, Pearl Wilder-Walker; his special friend, Mr. Lamar Hunter; his companion, Ms. Jannie "Janna" Wilson, four grandchildren, aunt, uncle, cousins, nephews, nieces, and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing for Mr. Walker will be on Monday, August 12, 2019 from 5:00-8:00pm at Dickerson Mortuary, LLC. Condolences may be sent to the family at dickersonmortuary.net . Kenneth is resting peacefully in the care and comfort of DICKERSON MORTUARY, LLC "Where Service Is The Key" 4700 Rivers Ave. N. Charleston, SC 29405 Phone (843) 718-0144. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston