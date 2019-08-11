Kenneth Walker Charleston - The family of Mr. Kenneth Anthony Walker announces his celebration of life services which will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 11:00am at Ollie M. Dickerson Memorial Chapel 4700 Rivers Ave. N. Charleston, SC. Interment: Private. Mr. Walker was preceded in death by his parents, Mrs. Louise Walker-Wilder and Mr. Edward Wilder and his brother, Mr. Willie Curtis Walker. He is survived by his children, Ms. Anise Walker and Mr. Kenneth S. Walker; his siblings, Mr. Bernard S. Wilder, Pearl Wilder-Walker; his special friend, Mr. Lamar Hunter; his companion, Ms. Jannie "Janna" Wilson, four grandchildren, aunt, uncle, cousins, nephews, nieces, and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing for Mr. Walker will be on Monday, August 12, 2019 from 5:00-8:00pm at Dickerson Mortuary, LLC. Condolences may be sent to the family at dickersonmortuary.net. Kenneth is resting peacefully in the care and comfort of DICKERSON MORTUARY, LLC "Where Service Is The Key" 4700 Rivers Ave. N. Charleston, SC 29405 Phone (843) 718-0144. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 12, 2019