Kenneth Wayne Irick
Kenneth Wayne Irick Summerville - Kenneth Wayne Irick, 61, of Summerville, husband of Janice Marie Irick, lost his battle to Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Sunday, June 28, 2020 from 5 o'clock to 7 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 2 o'clock at Faith Assembly of God, 337 Farmington Rd., Summerville, SC 29486. Burial will follow at Dorchester Memory Gardens, 11000 Dorchester Rd., Summerville, SC 29485. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation at www.cff.org or The American Lung Association at www.lung.org. Kenneth was born on March 3, 1959 in Orangeburg, SC, son of the late Elton Irick and Doris Lewis Irick of Orangeburg, SC. He worked for The US Dept. of State. Survivors, in addition to his mother and wife, Marie, of 37.5 years, include: five children: Andrea Kuehl and husband, Brian of Summerville, Stephen Irick, Sarina Irick, Miranda Irick, and Garrett Irick all of Summerville; three grandchildren: Dana Kuehl, Colton Kuehl, and Cameron Kuehl; sister, Lucille Jennings of Orangeburg; and six nieces and nephews. In addition to his father he was predeceased by brother, Norman Irick and niece Jorgia Kemmerlin. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
