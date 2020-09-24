Kenneth Williams, Sr. N. Charleston - The family of Mr. Kenneth Williams, Sr. announces his passing on Saturday, September 19, 2020. Mr. Williams is the husband of Mrs. OraBelle Coaxum Williams; the father of Kenneth Williams, Jr. (LaShawn), Stacy Williams, Antonio Williams (Andrea), and Ashley Williams; the grandfather of Olecia, Jordan, Rolando, Ashley, and Xavier; the son of Selma Williams and the late James Williams, Sr; the brother of James Williams, Jr. (Willie), Margie Williams, Lorenzo Williams (Tawanda), Karen Morales and Debra Williams. Mr. Williams was 69 years old and a retired food and beverage director at the Holiday Inn for over 30 years. Viewing for Mr. Williams will be held on SUNDAY, September 27, 2020 from 2:00-6:00PM at Dickerson Mortuary, LLC. A private service will be held for the family. Condolences maybe sent to the family at dickersonmortuary.net
