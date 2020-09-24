1/1
Kenneth Williams Sr.
Kenneth Williams, Sr. N. Charleston - The family of Mr. Kenneth Williams, Sr. announces his passing on Saturday, September 19, 2020. Mr. Williams is the husband of Mrs. OraBelle Coaxum Williams; the father of Kenneth Williams, Jr. (LaShawn), Stacy Williams, Antonio Williams (Andrea), and Ashley Williams; the grandfather of Olecia, Jordan, Rolando, Ashley, and Xavier; the son of Selma Williams and the late James Williams, Sr; the brother of James Williams, Jr. (Willie), Margie Williams, Lorenzo Williams (Tawanda), Karen Morales and Debra Williams. Mr. Williams was 69 years old and a retired food and beverage director at the Holiday Inn for over 30 years. Viewing for Mr. Williams will be held on SUNDAY, September 27, 2020 from 2:00-6:00PM at Dickerson Mortuary, LLC. A private service will be held for the family. Condolences maybe sent to the family at dickersonmortuary.net. Kenneth is resting peacefully in the care and comfort of DICKERSON MORTUARY, LLC. "Where Service Is The Key" 4700 Rivers Ave. N. Charleston, SC 29405. Phone (843) 718-0144. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston


Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dickerson Mortuary, LLC - N. Charleston
4700 Rivers Ave
N. Charleston, SC 29405
843-718-0144
