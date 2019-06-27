|
Kerzel D. Fleming James Island - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Kerzel D. Fleming are invited to attend her Funeral Service 11:00 AM, Saturday, June 29, 2019 at New Tabernacle Fourth Baptist Church, 22 Elizabeth Street, Charleston, SC. Interment - Mt. Sinai Evangelistic Church Cemetery, James Island, SC. Viewing will be held Friday, June 28, 2019 from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the mortuary. Mrs. Fleming is survived by her children, Annielee Jones, Larry Drayton (Cheryl), Marlene Fleming, Nadine Grant (Rev. Robert), Richie Fleming, Anthony Fleming, Jerome Fleming and Prince A. Fleming; and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Prince Fleming and her son, Theodore Drayton. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 28, 2019