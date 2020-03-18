|
Minister Kevin A. Thurston Summerville - The relatives and friends of Minister Kevin A. Thurston and those of his beloved wife, Minister Aisha J. Thurston, his beloved children, his siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends are all invited to attend his Celebration of Life Services on Friday, March 20, 2020, 11:00AM at W.O.R.D. Christian Ministries, 301 Crosscreek Drive, Summerville, SC. 29485. Minister Thurston will repose at the church on the day of the service (FRIDAY) from 10:00AM until the hour of service. Interment with military honors will be held on Monday, March 23, 2020, 12:00 Noon at the Beaufort National Cemetery, Beaufort, SC. Public viewing will be held on today (Thursday) at the mortuary from 4:00PM - 7:00PM. Professional services entrusted to: THE SERENITY MORTUARY, INC. "Making the Inevitable Pleasant", 209 Old Trolley Road, Summerville, SC 29485. Office: (843) 225-7800 / Fax: (843) 225-7803.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 19, 2020