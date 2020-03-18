Home

The Serenity Mortuary Inc.
209 Old Trolley Road
Summerville, SC 29485
(843) 225-7800
Viewing
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
The Serenity Mortuary Inc.
209 Old Trolley Road
Summerville, SC 29485
Reposing
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
W.O.R.D. Christian Ministries
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
W.O.R.D. Ministries Christian Center
301 Crosscreek Drive
Summerville, SC
Interment
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
12:00 PM
Beaufort National Cemetery
Beaufort, SC
Minister Kevin A. Thurston


1964 - 2020
Minister Kevin A. Thurston Obituary
Minister Kevin A. Thurston Summerville - The relatives and friends of Minister Kevin A. Thurston and those of his beloved wife, Minister Aisha J. Thurston, his beloved children, his siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends are all invited to attend his Celebration of Life Services on Friday, March 20, 2020, 11:00AM at W.O.R.D. Christian Ministries, 301 Crosscreek Drive, Summerville, SC. 29485. Minister Thurston will repose at the church on the day of the service (FRIDAY) from 10:00AM until the hour of service. Interment with military honors will be held on Monday, March 23, 2020, 12:00 Noon at the Beaufort National Cemetery, Beaufort, SC. Public viewing will be held on today (Thursday) at the mortuary from 4:00PM - 7:00PM. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.serenitymortuaryinc.com. Professional services entrusted to: THE SERENITY MORTUARY, INC. "Making the Inevitable Pleasant", 209 Old Trolley Road, Summerville, SC 29485. Office: (843) 225-7800 / Fax: (843) 225-7803. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 19, 2020
