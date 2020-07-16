Kevin Bernard Douglas, Sr. Hollywood, SC - The relatives and friends of the late Mr. Kevin Bernard Douglas, Sr. and those of his loving parents, Mary Ann Douglas Brown (the late Tim Brown) and Esau Bowens (Blanche); his children, Jaden Kevon Douglas and Kevin Bernard Douglas, Jr., brothers, Lorenzo Brown (Taura), Darryl Bowens (Nicole), Jermaine Heyward (Marcia), Hasheem Richardson; sisters, Pamela Washington (Albert) and Natasha Bowens (Willie); aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins are all invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service, 11 AM, Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Wesley United Methodist Church, 5100 Baptist Hill Road, Hollywood, SC. Interment: Annivesta Baptist Church Cemetery, A viewing will be held, Friday, July 17, 2020 at Walker's Chapel from 3 PM to 7 PM. Final arrangements entrusted to the care of WALKER'S MORTUARY "CHAPEL OF PEACE," 3407 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC, Phone: (843) 559-0341, FAX: (843) 559-3415. www.walkersmortuary.com
