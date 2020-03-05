Home

Carolina Funeral Home
7113 RIVERS AVE
North Charleston, SC 29406
(843) 797-2222
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Carolina Funeral Home
7113 RIVERS AVE
North Charleston, SC 29406
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Carolina Funeral Home
7113 RIVERS AVE
North Charleston, SC 29406
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
2:30 PM
Carolina Funeral Home
7113 RIVERS AVE
North Charleston, SC 29406
Kevin Couch Jr. Obituary
Kevin Couch, Jr. Summerville - Entered into eternal rest the morning of March 2rd, 2020, Kevin B. Couch, Jr. was 27 years old and born May 15, 1992, residing in Summerville, SC. The family will receive friends at Carolina Memorial Park in N. Charleston on Friday March 6th between 6:00 and 8:00 p.m. and again on Saturday March 7th between 1:30 and 2:30. Funeral Services will be held at 2:30 on Saturday the 7th at Carolina Memorial Chapel. Born in North Charleston, South Carolina, KC was the son of Kevin B. Couch and Connie R. Jackson/Couch and brother to Reid Couch. He was a graduate of Ft. Dorchester High School Class of 2010 where he was a member of the swim team. KC loved his animals, music, chess, and was a history enthusiast. Surviving KC are his parents, Connie and Kevin Couch, younger brother Reid Couch and his grandparents Hazel B. Lee, Roy E. Jackson and Cathy Brown. He was predeceased by grandparents Bobbie B. Couch and Barbara S. Couch/Smith of Hanahan, SC. Memories and expressions of sympathy may be viewed and shared at www.carolinamemorial.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 6, 2020
