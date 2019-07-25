Kevin F. and Marvin L. Gibbs DURHAM, NC AND EL SOBRANTE, CA - The Home-Going Celebration for Mr. Kevin Frederick Gibbs, 59, of Durham, North Carolina and Mr. Marvin Leroy Gibbs, 67, of El Sobrante, California will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. in The Palmetto Memorial Chapel, 1122 Morrison Dr., Charleston, SC. Interment will be private. Marvin is survived by his daughter, Katina (Khori) McFadden; son, David Gibbs and granddaughter, Arieon Lessane. Both brothers are survived by their sisters: Yvonne Martin (Alton), Lisa Gibbs and Pamela Gibbs; brother, Marion Gibbs, Jr. (Launa); aunt: Mary Frances Richardson (Joseph), Thelma Gilliard and Juanita Simmons; uncles: Carl Gibbs and Robert Gibbs and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.palmettomortuary.com. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENTRUSTED TO THE PALMETTO MORTUARY, INC., 1122 MORRISON DRIVE, CHARLESTON, SC 29403. OFFICE: 843.727.1230 and FAX: 843.724.3528. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 26, 2019