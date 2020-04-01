|
|
Kevin "Shab" Foster, Sr. CHARLESTON - Mr. Kevin "Shab" Chapman Foster, Sr., 58, of Charleston, SC, father of Kevin C. Foster, Jr.; son of Sylvia and the late Isaac Foster, Sr., entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. He is survived by his son Kevin, Jr. of Atlanta, GA; mother, Sylvia Foster; sisters: Lola Dawson, Renee Ross (Curtis) and Tammy Foster-Jackson (Kevin) all of Charleston, SC; brothers: Isaiah Foster and Isaac O. Foster, Jr. (Ramona), both of Teaneck, NJ and Lanell Foster (Vanessa) of Charleston, SC; two grandsons and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. The relatives of Mr. Foster will celebrate his life at a private service. A public memorial service for Mr. Foster will be announced at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Arrangements made by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 2 Radcliffe St., Charleston, SC 29403 (843)722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 2, 2020