Kevin Lamar Brown
Kevin Lamar Brown N. CHARLESTON - The relatives and friends of Mr. Kevin Lamar Brown, those of his wife, Mrs. Kasita Siders Brown, parents, the late Mr. Nathaniel and Mrs. Elnora Meggett Brown, brother, Harold Brown, uncles and aunts are invited to attend A WALK THROUGH to be held on Friday July 25, 2020 at the funeral home from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Masks are mandatory and social distancing is encouraged. There will be a private graveside service on Saturday. Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonhallsfuneralhome.com Arrangements by JOHNSON-HALLS FUNERAL HOME 440 Venning Street Mount Pleasant, SC 29464. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Johnson-Halls Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Johnson-Halls Funeral Home
440 Venning St
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 884-4252
July 24, 2020
Mrs. Kasita Brown and Mrs. Elnora Brown and family, you have me deepest sympathy and condolences for the transitioning Of your husband and son, my heart is so heavy for the family may God keep the family perfect peace.
Janice Glover'Ross
Acquaintance
July 24, 2020
to the Brown family pray that God will keep you through this difficult time
Annice Brown
Acquaintance
