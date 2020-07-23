Kevin Lamar Brown N. CHARLESTON - The relatives and friends of Mr. Kevin Lamar Brown, those of his wife, Mrs. Kasita Siders Brown, parents, the late Mr. Nathaniel and Mrs. Elnora Meggett Brown, brother, Harold Brown, uncles and aunts are invited to attend A WALK THROUGH to be held on Friday July 25, 2020 at the funeral home from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Masks are mandatory and social distancing is encouraged. There will be a private graveside service on Saturday. Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonhallsfuneralhome.com
