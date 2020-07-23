1/1
Kevin Lamar McFarland
1962 - 2020
Kevin Lamar McFarland HEMET, CA - Kevin Lamar McFarland made his final journey on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Born on December 13, 1962, Kevin was raised in Charleston, SC by his maternal grandparents, Thomasina and Joe McFarland (both predeceased). In addition to his maternal grandparents, waiting in the wings to welcome Kevin home are his uncles: Joseph N. McFarland, John H. McFarland, William T. McFarland (Leola, deceased); and his aunt Thomasina (Tomie) McFarland Costley (Melvin). Relatives and friends are invited to a public viewing on Friday, July 24 from 6-8 p.m. at Fielding Home For Funerals, 122 Logan St., Charleston, SC. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing. A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Kevin is mourned by his mother, Flora McFarland Handy Jackson (Billy - deceased), West Palm Beach, FL; aunts: Margie McFarland Gadsden (Rev. Benjamin - deceased), Charleston, SC and Kim McFarland Knight (Clarence), Columbus, OH; uncles: Arthur C. McFarland (Elise), Charleston, SC and Rayford B. McFarland (Leslie), Temple Hills, MD; first cousins: Bridget Renee Johnson, Melva Dobson, Celeste Tolbert, Kendra Abdulwali, Oronde B. Gadsden (Bianke), Janon A. Costley, Danielle McFarland, Kira J. McFarland, William J. McFarland (Tyneeka), Iman L. McFarland and Ayanna N. Knight; close friends Edward Blake and Maria and Tony Robinson; and a host of cousins, extended family members and friends. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENTRUSTED TO: Fielding Funeral Home, 122 Logan St. Charleston, SC 29403.Visit our guestbook at legacy.com/obituaries/Charleston. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 23 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Downtown Office and Chapel - Charleston
Funeral services provided by
Downtown Office and Chapel - Charleston
122 Logan Street
Charleston, SC 29402
843.722.3348
July 24, 2020
Sending Sincere Condolences to the McFarland family on the lost of Kevin.
May he rest in eternal peace.

Sincerely,

Mickey, Sydni, Gabby and Roz
Mickey Williams
Family
