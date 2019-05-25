Kevin Lavale Glover N. CHARLESTON - Kevin Lavale Glover was born July 18, 1960, and died May 23, 2019, in North Charleston. Kevin was the son of Lauraine and FrankGlover Sr., both preceding him in death. Three brothers; Dwight, Frank Jr. and Tyrone, and a sis-ter, Cornelia Smith Nelson alsopreceded him in death. He is sur- vived by sisters Rita Glover Fai-son and Dequetta Carpio, several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, hosts of cousins and friends who will miss him dearly. A memorial service will be-held 12:00 PM on Tuesday, May 28th, 2019 at St. Paul AME Church, 6925 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston SC 29406. If you have any questions, please contact Rita at (843)572-7524. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 26, 2019