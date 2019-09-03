Guest Book View Sign Service Information J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway Charleston , SC 29414 (843)-763-7664 Send Flowers Obituary

Kevin Michael Baldwin Myrtle Beach, SC - Kevin Michael Baldwin passed away in his sleep unexpectedly at the age of 41 in his home in Myrtle Beach, SC last Saturday morning, August 31, 2019. He is survived by his father, David Michael Baldwin, his mother, Joanne Kelly Baldwin (Ron Stokes), his sister, Kelly Loveland (Patrick Loveland), and niece, Natalie Loveland. Born May 17, 1978 in Greenville, SC, an avid golfer from an early age, Kevin entered and won many junior golf tournaments, ranked #4 in the state for his age group. He continued golfing in high school and graduated from Riverside High School in 1996. His love for golf continued throughout his life. Kevin attended Clemson University, majoring in Business Administration. He remained a loyal Clemson Tiger fan, and never missed a football game. He took his education and combined it with his fierce independence and entrepreneurial spirit, being the owner of Appliance Medic of MB,LLC and was previously the owner of KMB,LLC, a homebuilding business. Kevin was passionate about more than just his Tigers. Kevin loved many things, including his music and playing his guitar, surrounding himself with nature of all sorts, his love for the ocean, his boat and fishing, and his membership in the Society of First Families of SC 1670-1700. He had a "green thumb" better than anyone and with any plant. Above all, Kevin was a very loving, caring, and compassionate son and brother. A celebration of his life will be held at J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel on Sunday, September 8, 2019. The family will receive friends at 12 p.m before the service at 1 p.m. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at



