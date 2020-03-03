Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
More Obituaries for Kevin Middleton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin "Cheif" Middleton

Kevin "Cheif" Middleton Obituary
Kevin "Chief" Middleton N. Charleston - Mr. Kevin "Chief" Middleton, 64, entered into eternal rest on Monday, March 2, 2020. Residence: 8205 Holly Knoll Court, North Charleston, SC 29420. Mr. Middleton is the son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Eli and Ruth Lee Middleton; the husband of Mrs. Shelia Manigault-Middleton; the father of Mr. Shelton J. Middleton, Mr. Kevin Middleton, Jr. and Mr. Eliot D. Middleton; and the brother of Ms. Melvina G. Green. He was the owner of Kevin's North Area Transmission #1. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Funeral arrangements will be announced by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 4129 Highway 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429 (843)881-4920 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 4, 2020
