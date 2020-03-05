|
|
Kevin "Chief" Middleton, Sr. N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. Kevin Middleton, Sr. are invited to attend his funeral service on Saturday, March 7, 2020 11:00 AM at Bethel AME Church, 464 Society Rd., McClellanville, SC 29458. Interment: Old Board Cemetery. He leaves to cherish his precious memories: his loving, dedicated and loyal wife, Shelia Middleton of North Charleston, SC, their son Shelton Middleton of North Charleston, SC; three children from a previous marriage, Kevin (Stacy) Middleton Jr. of McClellanville, SC ; Eliot Middleton of McClellanville, SC and Desiree P. Middleton of Summerville, SC; and his adopted son Mendel Venning of Summerville, SC; his grandchildren, Aniya Middleton, Kaliyah Middleton, Ivy Middleton, Amani Jefferson, Amaya Jefferson, Dayne Middleton and Taylor Hamilton; his only sister, Melvenia F. Gibbs Green of McClellanville, SC; his Uncle James (Juanita) Middleton of McClellanville, SC, his Aunts Bernice Middleton of McClellanville, SC, Ernestine Thompson of Manhattan, NY and Mary Blake of Rocky Point, NC; his brothers-in-love: Herbert (Lila) Manigault, Harold (Alice) Manigault, Walter (Linda) Manigault, Stephen (Maxine) Manigault, Edward (Mae) Manigault all of McClellanville, SC, Alfred (Albertha) Manigault of Goose Creek, SC, Charles (Jacquetta) Manigault of Ladson, SC, Mark (Denise) Manigault of Atlanta, GA, Richard Manigault of Atlanta, GA; his sisters-in-love: Albertha H. Mitchell and Carolyn M. White of McClellanville, SC and Mary Lee Brown of Charleston, SC; a niece, Nichole Green of Charleston, SC; a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family members and friends. The family of Mr. Middleton will be receiving friends from 6:00 to 7:00 PM at The Rev. Bryan McNeal, Sr. Memorial Chapel, 4129 Highway 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Arrangements made by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 2 Radcliffe St., Charleston, SC 29403 (843)722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 6, 2020