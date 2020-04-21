|
Kevin Riley Kearneysville, WV - Kevin Michael Riley, 58, of Kearneysville, WV passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at his residence. Born February 17, 1962 in New Haven, CT, he was the son of Barbara Riley and the late Thomas Peter Riley. Kevin was a veteran of the US Navy. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his daughter, Kristina Carter, his son, Daniel Riley, and two grandchildren, Ethan and Emma. Services will be private. Condolences may be expressed at www.eackles-spencerfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 22, 2020