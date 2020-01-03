|
Kevin Trail SUMMERVILLE - Kevin Trail, 48, of Summerville, South Carolina, passed away Sunday, December 29th at Trident Medical Center. Kevin was born in Roanoke Virginia on February 15th 1971. He was self-employed and proudly served in the United States Marine Corps. He is survived by his mother Bonnie Gooding and his step-father Mike Gooding of Pinopolis and a brother Brian Trail of Moncks Corner. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Roanoke.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 4, 2020