Keyon White Goose Creek - The relatives and friends of Mr. Keyon Quantez White and those of his parents, Mary McNeil and Walter White; those of his fiance, Anaissa Kemp; those of his grandparents, Carolina and Lewis Green and Christopher McNeil; those of his great-grandfather, Harold Washington; and those of his siblings, KaNosha White, Malachia McNeil, Jalayn McNeil, LaQuasha White, Michael McNeil, Antonio Miles, Shantwan and Altwaun Dent are invited to attend his celebration of life service on Saturday, July 27, 2019, 11:00AM at Jehovah Jireh Life Ministry, 1254 Sawmill Road, Cordesville, SC. Interment will follow at St. James Cemetery. Mr. White will repose this evening from 6:00PM - 8:00PM at the mortuary for an informal visitation. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.lowcountrymortuary.com. Funeral arrangements by THE LOW COUNTRY MORTUARY, 1852 E. Montague Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29405; (843) 554-2117. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 26, 2019