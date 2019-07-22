Kharee Ahmad Whitley N. CHARLESTON - Kharee Ahmad Whitley, 21, of North Charleston, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Sunday, July 14, 2019. Funeral services will be held Today, Tuesday, July 23, 2018, at 12:00 Noon in Truth and Fellowship Ministries, 3550 Ashley Phosphate Rd., North Charleston, SC 29418. He will be laid to rest in Riverview Memorial Park Cemetery, 3715 Azalea Dr., North Charleston, SC 29405. Kharee was preceded in death by his maternal great-grandparents, Henrietta Nesbitt and John Belin, Sr. and his paternal grandparents, Joann Whitley and Orlander Whitley, Sr. Those left to cherish his fond memories are; his mother, Cherise Belin (Ernie Hutchins); father, Shermaine Whitley, Sr. (Lakeiaa Moree) and Kevin Patterson, Sr.; maternal grandparents, Loretta Belin-Watson (Arthur Watson) and Terrance Harley; brothers, Shermaine Whitley, Jr. and Haa"Sawn Belin; sisters, Gionna Whitley, De'Andreia Belin, Khaveah Patterson, Kayden Patterson and E'ionna Hutchins; aunt, Kim Whitley (Algernon); uncles, Joshua Belin (Eltita), Orlander Whitley, Jr. (Corenthia), Troy Whitley and Mark Whitley; godmother, Fredricka Brown and host of aunts, uncles, cousins, adopted family members, friends and classmates. Family and friends may visit at: 5314 Albert Street, North Charleston, SC 29418. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.palmettomortuary.com. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENTRUSTED TO THE PALMETTO MORTUARY, INC., 1122 MORRISON DRIVE, CHARLESTON, SC 29403. OFFICE: 843.727.1230 and FAX: 843.724.3528. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 23, 2019