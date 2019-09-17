|
|
MSgt. Kibler M. Durrett, USAir Force (Ret.) Goose Creek - US Air Force MSgt (Ret.) Kibler M. 'Jim' Durrett, of Goose Creek, SC, widower of Janet Graham Durrett, entered into eternal rest on September 12, 2019 at 89 years of age. The relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Service at 2:30 PM, Monday, September 23, 2019, at the graveside, Russellville Christian Churchyard, 1681 Hwy. 35, St. Stephen. The family will receive friends following the service at the church. Online condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com. Jim was born May 6, 1930, in Pocahontas, AR, a son of Jasper Boyce Durrett and Edith Faye Wright Durrett. After he and his family moved to Missouri in 1946, he joined the Navy and served from 1947 to 1957 on the USS Manchester and the USS Toledo. Afterwards he reenlisted in the US Air Force in 1957, until his retirement in 1968. He continued his service to his country in government by working with the Civil Service at the Naval Weapons Station in Goose Creek, from 1968 until his full retirement in 1985. After retirement he had a successful career as a carpenter. He married Janet on December 16, 1951, and was happily married over 55 years until her passing on July 17, 2007. He is survived by his two sons, Phillip Scott Durrett and Jeffrey Douglas Durrett; two grandchildren, Madyson Durrett and Philyp Durrett; one great-grandchild, Gretchyn Michelle Lynn Brosamer and his sister, Earlene D. Scott (John). Jim was a proud patriot who was known by many, loved by most, but respected by all. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or The Victory House Veterans Nursing Home, 2461 Sydney Rd., Walterboro, SC 29488. Arrangements by JAMES A. MCALISTER, Inc. (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 18, 2019