Kiersten Gros MT. PLEASANT - Kiersten Danielle Gros, age 30, of Mt. Pleasant, SC, passed away on Saturday August 15, 2020. Kiersten was born on April 12, 1990. She is survived by her father, Sven Gros of Summerville, South Carolina, her mother, Lisa Gros of Fairborn, Ohio, her boyfriend, Richard Turner of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, brothers, Gerrit and Timmy, her loving niece, Ivy, and her dog, Lila. Kiersten was loved by all who knew her. She never met a stranger and was a shining light in this world. Her enthusiasm for life was evident in her bright smile. She will be deeply missed. A celebration of life will occur at a later date. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston