J. Henry Stuhr Funeral Home
2180 Greenridge Rd
North Charleston, SC 29406
(843) 5722339
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Northwoods Chapel
2180 Greenridge Road
North Charleston, SC
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
12:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Northwoods Chapel
2180 Greenridge Road
North Charleston, SC
Interment
To be announced at a later date
Carolina Memorial Park
Kimbell E. Rowland Obituary
Kimbell E. Rowland N. Charleston - Kimbell E. Rowland, 78, of North Charleston, South Carolina, husband of Melicia Jacindo Rowland, entered into eternal rest Saturday, January 25, 2020. His Funeral Service with military honors will be held Wednesday, January 29, 2020 in the J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Northwoods Chapel, 2180 Greenridge Road at 12:00 pm. Interment will follow at Carolina Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm in Stuhr's Northwoods Chapel. Mr. Rowland was born September 15, 1941 in Charleston, South Carolina, son of C.B. Rowland and Virginia Rowland. Kimbell was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He retired as a Quality Assurance Inspector. He is survived by his wife, Melicia Jacindo Rowland; two sons, Mark Rowland of Washington DC, Kenneth (Rebecca) Rowland of Florence, SC; two grandchildren: Zachary and Erin also of Florence. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Tammy Rowland. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 27, 2020
