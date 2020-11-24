Kimberly Dawn Polk SUMMERVILLE - Kimberly Dawn Polk, daughter of Carol Drumm and the late James E Polk left her earthly home on Sunday, November 15, 2020. She was a member of Miles Road Baptist Church, Summerville, SC. Kim was born on May 25, 1964 in Beaufort, SC where she worked for several veterinarian clinics before moving to Summerville to be near her mother. Kim loved animals and rescued, raised and trained many unique and special pets. She leaves behind her three dogs and a newly rescued kitten. Kim was a breast cancer survivor and wore her pink cancer awareness accessories proudly. She also had a green thumb and was able to grow vegetables and flowers in the most unlikely places. Kimberly is survived by her mother Carol Drumm and step-father Curtis Drumm, sisters Carol Polk Johnson and Lynn Polk Davidson (Larry) and many nieces and nephews. Kim was preceded in death by her beloved sister Julie Polk Connelly. Memorials can be made to your local animal shelter. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
