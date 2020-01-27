|
Kimberly Patrick Jewell James Island - Kimberly Patrick Jewell, 58, of James Island, South Carolina, wife of 35 years to Jeffrey Allen Jewell, entered into eternal rest Saturday, January 25, 2020. Her graveside funeral Service will be held Wednesday, January 29, 2020, in Bethany Cemetery, 10 Cunnington Avenue, at 12:00 p.m. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Kimberly was born April 13, 1961, in Charleston, South Carolina, daughter of Olin William Patrick and Marcia Price Patrick. She was a graduate of James Island High School. She enjoyed working with seniors and children. In addition to her husband, Jeffrey Allen Jewell, Kimberly is survived by her father, Olin William Patrick and mother, Marcia Patrick both of James Island. SC; one son, Jason Allen Jewell (Savannah) of James Island, SC; two grandchildren, Annaleigh and Roland; her brother, John William Patrick of Younges Island, SC; and her sister, Jo Patrick Simokat (Joey) of North Charleston, SC. Memorials may be made to the Lowcountry Chapter, , 887 Johnnie Dodds Blvd. #110, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464 or the Strength Foundation, serving children afflicted with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, c/o Pinnacle Bank, attention: Jeremy, 530 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 28, 2020