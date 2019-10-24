Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
303 S. Main Street
Summerville, SC 29483
(843) 873-4040
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
303 S. Main Street
Summerville, SC 29483
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
303 S. Main Street
Summerville, SC 29483
Burial
Following Services
Dorchester Memory Gardens
1000 Dorchester Rd
Summerville, SC
Kingston James Richmond Obituary
Kingston James Richmond Summerville - It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved Kingston. Kingston James Richmond passed away at the young age of 4 years old, on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, after a 7-month battle with a rare and aggressive brain tumor known as diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG). Kingston faced DIPG head on with a resilience and fortitude that inspired everyone who knew his story, including those thousands of miles away. Though he faced a myriad of challenges that set him apart from other children his age, he fought until his last breath to show DIPG who was boss. DIPG may have robbed Kingston of the rest of his life, but his 4 short years on Earth have forever changed ours. Kingston's favorite things to do included playing with his Tonka trucks, riding around on his John Deere tractor, painting, crafts, and showing his little sister, Gabriella, the ropes. Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 6 o'clock to 8 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at 1 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Dorchester Memory Gardens, 11000 Dorchester Rd., Summerville, SC 29485. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to RUN DIPG at www.rundipg.org or at . Kingston was born on April 1, 2015, to parents Zachary Richmond and Lynda Childs. Survivors in addition to his parents are: sister, Gabriella Marie Richmond of Summerville; best buddy, Jaida; grandparents: Jack and Theresa Childs of Summerville and Sheri and Bret Osborn of Mt. Pleasant; and two uncles: John Childs, Jr. (Melissa) of Summerville and Blake Richmond of Mt. Pleasant. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 25, 2019
