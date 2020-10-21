1/
Kirklyn Hardee Howell Sr.
Kirklyn Hardee Howell, Sr. St. George, SC - Kirklyn Hardee Howell, Sr., age 93, entered eternal rest on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at his residence.Graveside funeral services will be held 3 P.M. Thursday, October 22, 2020 in the St. George Cemetery with Reverend Doctor Theron Smith Officiating. Burial will follow directed by Bryant Funeral Home. Kirk was the son of the late Hardee Horne Howell and Alice Bell Howell and was predeceased by a brother, William Reginal Howell. Kirk retired from the S.C. Department of Natural Resources, Commercial Fishers Division as Supervisor of Licensing and Leasing. He served his country in WWII on the hospital ships, The Defender and The Arcadia as a Merchant Marines, which became the US Coast Guard. He was a Mason and Shriner, an active member of St. George United Methodist Church and the Young Christian Workers Class. He loved his church and playing golf with his friends. He is survived by his loving wife of 74 years, Henrietta Young Howell his son, Kirklyn (Lyn) H. Howell, Jr. and his wife, Linda grandchildren, Kirklyn Harris "Budda" Howell, Rebecca Alma Howell and Trudy H. Robertson and her husband, Tom great-grandchildren, Mary Grace Robertson, Emma Connor Robertson and Thomas Matthew Robertson a sister, Belle H. Whetsell and her husband, Derham and, a sister-in-law, Anne Howell. Kirk's family would like to thank Amedysis Hospice, their staff, nurses, and his caregivers Angie, Sharon, Niya, and Barbara for their efficient and loving care given.Memorials may be made to the St. George United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 506, St. George, SC 29477. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Graveside service
03:00 PM
St. George Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Bryant Funeral Home, Inc.
607 N Parler Ave
St. George, SC 29477
(843) 563-3325
