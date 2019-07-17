Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kivett Ivey. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kivett Ivey LAGRANGE, NC - Kivett Ivey lived an extraordinary and adventurous life. At the young age of 99 years, while pursuing his next big adventure, Kivett tragically died on July 13, 2019. Kivett, the seventh of nine children, was born in Wayne County on May 11, 1920, to the late Charles Wesley Ivey and Frankie Kivett Ivey. He was preceded in death on October 9, 2009, by his best friend, high school sweetheart, and wife of nearly 69 years, Lucille Smith Ivey. Growing up in Seven Springs, Kivett spent a lot of time in his father's auto mechanic shop. By the time he was a teenager, there wasn't much that Kivett couldn't drive. From tractors to trucks and everything in between, Kivett quickly learned the ropes of auto repair and maintenance. Kivett graduated from Seven Springs High School in 1939. His happiest day was December 29, 1940, when he married his high school sweetheart, Lucille Smith. Lucille was Kivett's heart and soul, and was always by his side. The two built a life together, raising their four children. Kivett was a living patriot. Part of the greatest generation, Kivett, and the many men and women with whom he served, fought for and won the many freedoms we celebrate today. His dedication and service to his country spanned several decades and three wars. He was drafted into the Army Air Corps in 1943 where he trained to become a B-24 Flight Engineer. His first of 33 combat missions came in May of 1944. He spent time on both the B-24 and B-17 while fighting to further the cause of freedom. Following WWII, Kivett remained active as a Reservist until he was recalled to active duty in 1957 as a Jet Aircraft Mechanic at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, which led to a promotion to the rank of Senior Master Sergeant. After six months on deployment in North Korea in 1968, Kivett returned home for a brief period. With the country's involvement in Vietnam tensing, he began to prepare himself for yet another deployment. Twenty-six years after his first deployment during WWII, Kivett was given orders for active duty in Vietnam at almost 50 years of age. Following five more years of service to his country, the military prompted Kivett to retire, due to age. Though he heavily protested the transition, citing age discrimination, Kivett reluctantly retired as a Chief Master Sergeant, having faithfully and passionately served his country. Kivett's time at home, during and after his military career, allowed him the opportunity to return to his original passion, auto mechanics. When he returned from WWII, he joined his father's business and continued to work hard in his dad's footsteps. In the years following his retirement, Kivett went back to work, managing repair shops for a GMC dealership and a heavy-duty equipment business. Throughout his life, Kivett had always been a thrill-seeking adventurer. He often joked that he would "ride 95 down I-95" on his motorcycle just to say he could. With a need for speed, in his early years he also co-owned and drove a race car in several NASCAR racing events. In addition to his bike and race car, Kivett was also proud of his plane and enjoyed the times he spent in the air. Kivett spent most of the last nine years living with his brother, Bill, on the Sportsman Retreat in Moncks Corner, SC. While there he faithfully attended the First Baptist Church. Whatever Kivett pursued, he took on full-throttle. He was an avid reader and seemed to absorb everything he read. Even into his 90's, Kivett had an outstanding knowledge and understanding of computers and technology. He was one of the first in the area to drive a hybrid car. Ever the daredevil, at 99 years old, Kivett sought out a thrill by skydiving. Always seeking a new adventure, Kivett never settled for anything less than extraordinary. He fully believed in the motto, "Leave the world a better place. If you can't do that, then don't mess it up." He would give anyone the shirt off his back and was always a good neighbor. There was never a dull moment when he was around. He always had a smile on his face and a joke on his lips. As Kivett aptly stated in his autobiography, "All in all, God gave us a hard, but good life." A service to celebrate Kivett's life will be held Friday, July 19, 2019 at 6 p.m. at New Hope Friends Meeting. A committal service with military honors will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. at Seven Springs Cemetery. Family and friends will be received Friday following the service. Kivett is survived by four children, Butch Ivey, Susan Ivey Smith, Dennis Ivey and wife, Peggy, and Billie Ivey Hoyle; brother, Bill Ivey; special family friend, Elaine L. Ling; ten grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren. Online condolences may be expressed at



Kivett Ivey LAGRANGE, NC - Kivett Ivey lived an extraordinary and adventurous life. At the young age of 99 years, while pursuing his next big adventure, Kivett tragically died on July 13, 2019. Kivett, the seventh of nine children, was born in Wayne County on May 11, 1920, to the late Charles Wesley Ivey and Frankie Kivett Ivey. He was preceded in death on October 9, 2009, by his best friend, high school sweetheart, and wife of nearly 69 years, Lucille Smith Ivey. Growing up in Seven Springs, Kivett spent a lot of time in his father's auto mechanic shop. By the time he was a teenager, there wasn't much that Kivett couldn't drive. From tractors to trucks and everything in between, Kivett quickly learned the ropes of auto repair and maintenance. Kivett graduated from Seven Springs High School in 1939. His happiest day was December 29, 1940, when he married his high school sweetheart, Lucille Smith. Lucille was Kivett's heart and soul, and was always by his side. The two built a life together, raising their four children. Kivett was a living patriot. Part of the greatest generation, Kivett, and the many men and women with whom he served, fought for and won the many freedoms we celebrate today. His dedication and service to his country spanned several decades and three wars. He was drafted into the Army Air Corps in 1943 where he trained to become a B-24 Flight Engineer. His first of 33 combat missions came in May of 1944. He spent time on both the B-24 and B-17 while fighting to further the cause of freedom. Following WWII, Kivett remained active as a Reservist until he was recalled to active duty in 1957 as a Jet Aircraft Mechanic at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, which led to a promotion to the rank of Senior Master Sergeant. After six months on deployment in North Korea in 1968, Kivett returned home for a brief period. With the country's involvement in Vietnam tensing, he began to prepare himself for yet another deployment. Twenty-six years after his first deployment during WWII, Kivett was given orders for active duty in Vietnam at almost 50 years of age. Following five more years of service to his country, the military prompted Kivett to retire, due to age. Though he heavily protested the transition, citing age discrimination, Kivett reluctantly retired as a Chief Master Sergeant, having faithfully and passionately served his country. Kivett's time at home, during and after his military career, allowed him the opportunity to return to his original passion, auto mechanics. When he returned from WWII, he joined his father's business and continued to work hard in his dad's footsteps. In the years following his retirement, Kivett went back to work, managing repair shops for a GMC dealership and a heavy-duty equipment business. Throughout his life, Kivett had always been a thrill-seeking adventurer. He often joked that he would "ride 95 down I-95" on his motorcycle just to say he could. With a need for speed, in his early years he also co-owned and drove a race car in several NASCAR racing events. In addition to his bike and race car, Kivett was also proud of his plane and enjoyed the times he spent in the air. Kivett spent most of the last nine years living with his brother, Bill, on the Sportsman Retreat in Moncks Corner, SC. While there he faithfully attended the First Baptist Church. Whatever Kivett pursued, he took on full-throttle. He was an avid reader and seemed to absorb everything he read. Even into his 90's, Kivett had an outstanding knowledge and understanding of computers and technology. He was one of the first in the area to drive a hybrid car. Ever the daredevil, at 99 years old, Kivett sought out a thrill by skydiving. Always seeking a new adventure, Kivett never settled for anything less than extraordinary. He fully believed in the motto, "Leave the world a better place. If you can't do that, then don't mess it up." He would give anyone the shirt off his back and was always a good neighbor. There was never a dull moment when he was around. He always had a smile on his face and a joke on his lips. As Kivett aptly stated in his autobiography, "All in all, God gave us a hard, but good life." A service to celebrate Kivett's life will be held Friday, July 19, 2019 at 6 p.m. at New Hope Friends Meeting. A committal service with military honors will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. at Seven Springs Cemetery. Family and friends will be received Friday following the service. Kivett is survived by four children, Butch Ivey, Susan Ivey Smith, Dennis Ivey and wife, Peggy, and Billie Ivey Hoyle; brother, Bill Ivey; special family friend, Elaine L. Ling; ten grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rousefh.com . Memorials may be made to New Hope Friends Meeting, 4451 US Highway 70 East, Goldsboro, NC 27534 Dementia Alliance Of North Carolina, 9131 Anson Way-Suite 206, Raleigh, NC 27615. Arrangements are entrusted to Rouse Funeral Home, La Grange. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 18, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charleston Post & Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close