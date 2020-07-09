Kristine E. Pogue N. CHARLESTON - Kristine E (Kris) Pogue, 68, of North Charleston, SC, died at home June 26, 2020 with family at her side. Kris was born in Inglewood, CA. She married her beloved husband, Larry, in 1973 and supported him throughout his U.S. Navy career, primarily in Nea Makri, Greece and Virginia Beach, VA. Upon his service retirement, they moved to South Carolina, where they worked together for a defense contractor. She is also survived by her beloved siblings and their wonderful spouses: Lane & Helen Frank of Quincy, CA; Robin & Bill Dark of Park City, UT; Dana and Tom Fitzgerald of Vancouver, WA; Dean & Sandy Glazebrook of Wildomar, CA and their extended families. At her request, a private memorial service is being planned for a future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society
. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston