Kwamane Terrence Mitchell N. CHARLESTON - Kwamane Terrence Mitchell, 29, of North Charleston, South Carolina, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020. Both funeral and interment services will be private. He is survived by his loving daughter, Kaleice Neveah-Nicole Mitchell; son, Kaleb Treyvon Mitchell; mother, Jacqueline Mitchell; father, Keith Mitchell; sister, Nakima Mitchell; brother, Quintin Mitchell; girlfriend, Jazmonte Bennett; nephews: James Moore, Jaquan Moore, Jaden Blake and Queteris Mitchell and a host of other loving family and friends. He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Walter Mitchell and Elsie Mitchell and maternal grandparents, Robert Fields and Shirley Fields. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.palmettomortuary.com. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENTRUSTED TO: THE PALMETTO MORTUARY, INC., 1122 MORRISON DRIVE, CHARLESTON, SC 29403. OFFICE: 843.727.1230 and FAX: 843.724.3528. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 20, 2020