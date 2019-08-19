Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kylie Marie Hales and Gabriel Brian Hales. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kylie Marie Hales and Gabriel "Gabe" Brian Hales Ridgeville, SC - Kylie Marie Hales, 16, and Gabriel "Gabe" Brian Hales, 14, both of Ridgeville, S.C. passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Cypress United Methodist Church, 256 Meyers-Mayo Road, Ridgeville, S.C. Rev. Daniel Griswold will be officiating. Burial will follow at Muckenfuss Family Cemetery. Honored to serve as pallbearers are Jonah Fineran, Landon Coryell, Justin Mims, Matthew Jackson, Archie "Monkey" Jackson, Levi Good, Dalton Pendarvis and Hunter Holmes. Honorary pallbearers will be Jeff McAlhany, Troy Huseman and Ja'Tell Ravenell Kylie was born on September 9, 2002 in Charleston, S.C. Gabe was born on January 21, 2005 in Charleston, S.C. They were the daughter and son of Kelly Susanne Thomason and the late Charles Albert Hales, III. Kylie was a rising junior at Cane Bay High School in Summerville, S.C. She loved hanging out with friends and going to the lake. Gabe was a rising freshman at Woodland High School in Dorchester, S.C. He loved fishing, playing basketball and playing Fortnite. Survivors include their mother, Kelly Thomason of Ridgeville; brother, Austin Thomason (Gabby) of Jacksonville, N.C.; sister, Lauren Hales of Ridgeville, S.C.; maternal grandparents, Robert and Susan Pendarvis of Ridgeville, S.C. and a number of aunts, uncles and cousins. Friends may call the residence of their grandparents, Robert and Susan Pendarvis in Ridgeville, S.C. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00P.M. on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Cypress United Methodist Church in Ridgeville, S.C. Memorials may be made to Cypress United Methodist Church Youth Fund at 256 Meyers-Mayo Road, Ridgeville, S.C. or to Woodland High School Cross Country Team at 4128 US-78, Dorchester, S.C. 29437. Please sign the family's online guestbook at



