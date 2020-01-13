|
Labrone Grippon James Island - The relatives and friends of Mr. Labrone Grippon are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service 11:00 AM, Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1981 Arbutus Avenue, North Charleston, SC. Interment - St. James Memorial Gardens, James Island, SC. A public viewing will be held Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the mortuary. Mr. Grippon is survived by his parents, James Grippon, Sr. (Margaret), siblings, James E. Grippon, Jr. (Susan), Sylvia Douglas, La-Von Grippon-White, Janis Grippon, Angelia Simmons (Joseph), Mark Grippon, Sr. (Roberta), Gwendolyn Fields (John), Denise Gold, Cheryl Powell (Barry), Michael White, Rev. Tramaine S. Guy (William), Freddie Lamont Jenkins, Robin Williams, Stacia Williams and Stacey Williams; a special and devoted friend, Vanessa Calvary; an adopted daughter, Tiffany Bryant; nieces, nephews, cousins and other loving relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Adrina G. Grippon; brother, Parris L. Williams, Jr. (Charmis) and sister, Gail Grippon. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 14, 2020