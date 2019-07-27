LaDonna Sims Summerville - The family of Ms. LaDonna D. Sims announces her celebration of life services which will be held on TUESDAY, July 30, 2019 10:30AM at Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church 7396 Rivers Ave. N. Charleston, SC. Interment: Huspah Baptist Church- Gardens Corner, SC. Ms. Sims was preceded in death by her daughter, Courtni Andrea' Moultrie. She is survived by her son, Eric Ray Rogers, Jr; her mother, Julie Sims; her brother, Jerome Dennis, Jr; her aunts, Louise Jenkins, Lila Floyd (Earl), and Mildred Simmons; her uncle, William Jenkins (Ernestine); her devoted fiancee, Paul Freeman; her godmother, JoeAnn Owens; a special cousin/sister, LaShon J. Denmark (Alex) and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing for Ms. Sims will be on MONDAY, July 29, 2019 from 5:00-7:00PM at Dickerson Mortuary, LLC also on TUESDAY, July 30, 2019 from 10:00AM-until the time of service at Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church. The family will be receiving friends at 5142 Ballantine Drive Summerville, SC. Condolences may be sent to the family at dickersonmortuary.net "Donya" is resting peacefully in the care and comfort of DICKERSON MORTUARY, LLC "Where Service Is The Key" 4700 Rivers Ave. N. Charleston, SC 29405. Phone (843) 718-0144. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 28, 2019