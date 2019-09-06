Lala B. Wright Hicks ORANGEBURG, SC - Funeral services for Mrs. LaLa B. Wright Hicks, 82, of 764 Bramble Lane, Orangeburg formerly of Charleston will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday September 10, 2019 at Olive Grove Baptist Church, Orangeburg, SC with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens. The Reverend James Cromartie is officiating. Mrs. Hicks will be placed in the church one hour prior to the service. Mrs. Hicks passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Prisma Health Richland in Columbia. Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 9, 2019 from 1 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Family and friends may call at the residence of her son and daughter-in-law, Mr. Brian (Mary) Hicks, 764 Bramble Lane, Orangeburg and her sister and brother, Mrs. Dorothy Black and Mr. Charles (Victoria) Wright, 1568 East Montague Avenue, North Charleston or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg. Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
