Lamar Cromwell James Island - Lamar Cromwell, 57, of James Island, resided in North Charleston, South Carolina, husband of J. Denise Cromwell, entered into eternal rest Friday, August 7, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. His funeral service will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Alfred Williams Community Life Center at 4441 Durant Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29405. Interment with military honors will follow at Carolina Memorial Gardens, 7113 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29406. Family and friends are invited to a Wake Walk Through on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 p.m. at the Alfred Williams Community Life Center. For the health and safety of all, the family requests small children not attend any of the services, visitation or visiting at the house. Lamar was born December 21, 1962 in Charleston, South Carolina, son of Ms. Barbara Jean Cromwell-Whitesides and grandson of the late Alvin and Helen Cromwell. Lamar is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 32 years, J. Denise Williams Cromwell, whom he shared a special and loving bond beyond understanding and who cared for him until the end; Asia Cromwell, his only child and the apple of his eye, who gave him the most precious and beautiful gift, his granddaughter, Valerie Rose Cromwell, who he had the pleasure of spending 6 months with and building those memories that would last a lifetime for her; mother, Ms. Barbara Jean Cromwell Whitesides (Alexander); sister, Shalley L. Whitesides and a large extended family, special military comrades and special friends. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
