Lamaun Shaquel Robinson-Wilson CHARLESTON - The relatives and friends of Lamaun Shaquel Robinson-Wilson, 14, are invited to attend his Graveside services on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 12 noon in New Jerusalem Church Cemetery, Wadmalaw Island, SC. Visitation will be held Sunday from 5-7pm at the mortuary. Lamaun leaves to cherish his memories his parents, NaKesha Robinson (Damen) and Lamont Wilson (Herlissa); grandparents Theadore Patterson (the late Herbert), Mr. and Mrs. Eva Wilson and Sadie Robinson. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEYS MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Maryville, Charleston, SC. 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.